Stonington High's field hockey team, despite losing most of its 2021 squad to graduation, made a second straight trip to the Class S championship game, where it lost to North Branford.
The Bears finished 17-3-1 and were 11-0-1 in the ECC, including winning the league tournament title. They outscored their opponents by a combined 51-20.
Anna Lettiere, Bri Plew and Emma Spathakis were named first-team All-ECC.
The Bears, the athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 3, received 733 votes. There were a total of 1,807 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
