The Chariho Chargers boys soccer team and their coaches are all smiles after winning the RIIL Division-II State Championship Title for the second year in a row. The Chargers shut-out Coventry 2-0 in the Chariho Chargers vs Coventry Oakers boys RIIL Div-...
Chariho High's Division II championship boys soccer team. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun

The Chariho High boys soccer team closed its season with 10 straight victories, capped by a 2-1 win over Coventry in the Division II championship game.

The D-II crown was the second straight for the Chargers.

Chariho finished 12-5-2. Senior Ethan Knowles received All-Division honors, and Ian Clark was first-team All-Division II.

The Chargers, the athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 10, received 285 votes. There were a total of 593 votes cast in last week’s balloting.

