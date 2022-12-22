The Chariho High boys soccer team closed its season with 10 straight victories, capped by a 2-1 win over Coventry in the Division II championship game.
The D-II crown was the second straight for the Chargers.
Chariho finished 12-5-2. Senior Ethan Knowles received All-Division honors, and Ian Clark was first-team All-Division II.
The Chargers, the athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 10, received 285 votes. There were a total of 593 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.