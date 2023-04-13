Gouveia, a sophomore, scored seven goals as the Lions opened the season with a win against Killingly.
Gouveia scored 19 goals in just five games last season.
The athlete of the week for the week ending March 4, Gouveia, received 663 votes. There were a total of 1,788 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
