STONINGTON — Hopkinton’s Nick Alge was the top overall finisher and Meriden Alge was the first female to cross the line Wednesday in the Stonington Cross Country 5K Fun Run.
Nick Alge, 43, finished in a time 20:02 on the 3.1-mile course, which started and ended at Stonington High School.
Meriden Alge, 12, crossed in 24:29, which was 10th overall.
The top 10 also included Lorenzo Toan of Toano, Virginia, (second overall, 20:37) followed by Westerly’s Matt Sweeney (third, 21:32), Chris Armstrong of Voluntown (fourth, 21:32) and Pawcatuck’s Brady deCastro (fifth, 21:58).
Pawcatuck’s Sean Durham took sixth, 22:09 with Westerly’s James Luckman seventh, 22:59, Toano, Va.’s Steven Short placed eighth (22:59) and Groton’s Jared Dybas, was ninth (23:55).
Lydia Short, 13, of Toano, Va. followed Meriden Alge across the finish line as the second female finisher (24:41) and was 11th overall.
The top five female finisher also were Megan Hutchison of Preston, Conn, (third, 25:57, 19th overall, Molly Musselman of Pawcatuck (fourth, 25:58, 19th) and Christine Wilkinson of Norwich, Conn., (fifth, 27;47, 20th).
There were 46 finishers in the 5K.
In the children’s race, (1/2 mile) Wesley Parsons was the top finisher. Harrison Vincent took second.
The event was co-sponsored by Stonington Recreation and the Westerly Track and Athletic Club.
The WTAC will host its final free summer event, the annual Charlie Stavros Beach Run, on Sept. 20.
