WESTERLY — Vetrano's/Grey Sail/EZ Waste wrapped up the B Division championship in the Westerly Men's Softball League with a win against Angie's Pizza, 24-13, on Thursday at Craig Field.
No. 5 Vetrano's (16-10) swept the best-of-five series, 3-0.
Kyle Gencarelli hit for the cycle with a grand slam and four RBIs. He was 4 for 4. Kyle Allen was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.
Josh Beland hit a three-run homer, drove in four runs and finished 3 for 4. Joe Sciro was 3 for 4 with a three RBIs. Nick Terranova finished 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
For No. 2 Angie's (15-9), Andrew Campagna was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Chris Covino finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Brian Almy doubled twice and drove in a run.
Vetrano's led 12-4 after two innings, then scored 10 more in the top of the third to take a 22-4 lead. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
— Keith Kimberlin
