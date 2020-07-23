WESTERLY — Jake Nolan hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs as E-Z Midway Liquors defeated Cleats Sports Club, 16-4, in the Westerly Men's Softball League Tuesday at Craig Field.
It was the opening night of the season.
Nolan finished 4 for 4 with with three singles and four runs scored. Steve Bailey doubled twice and drove in two runs in the B Division contest.
Dave Morrison hit two homers and drove in three runs for Cleats.
Vetrano's/E-Z Waste 12, Cleats Sports Club 8
Kyle Gencarelli finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the winners.
He also doubled and tripled. Kyle Allen singled three times and drove in three runs for Vetrano's/E-Z Waste.
Cody DeGray singled three times and drove in two runs for Cleats. Griffey Potter tripled, singled and scored twice.
Hoof's Restaurant 9, Pierce Plumbing & Heating 6
Ryan Calouro doubled and drove in two runs for Hoof's. Drew Turnbull singled twice and scored a run.
For Pierce Plumbing, Dan Crowley was 3 for 4.
— Keith Kimberlin
