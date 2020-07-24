WESTERLY — Chuck Innes and John Naylor drove in six runs each as Blackout/Amigo's defeated Clydesdale Tavern, 28-16, in the Westerly Men's Softball League Thursday night.
Both players finished 4 for 4 in the A Division game. Innes homered and hit a pair of doubles. Naylor also doubled twice. Justin Hartley was 4 for 4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs. Ron Sposato doubled twice and drove in two runs.
Sean Collins was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs scored for Clydesdale (0-2). Alex Tefft doubled twice and drove in four runs.
Blackout/Amigo's 11, Clydesdale Tavern 10
Innes homered, doubled and drove in three runs in the first game between the two teams on Thursday.
Innes also scored three times. Jerry Cook hit a three-run homer and Sposato also homered.
Collins hit two homers and drove in three runs for Clydesdale. Andy Mongillo contributed three singles.
Angie's Pizza 13, C.C. O'Brien's 5
Sal Desimone singled twice and drove in three runs for Angie's in the B Division contest.
Desimone also scored twice. Dylan Campagna singled, doubled and drove in a run.
Max Dodge and Andrew Pappadia had two singles each for C.C. O'Brien's They each drove in a run.
— Keith Kimberlin
Blackout Amigo's (2-0) trailed, 9-1, before scored 10 runs in the second innings and 14 in the third.
