WESTERLY — Dylan Serra hit a two-run double and Ryan Calouro finished 3 for 3 as Hoof's Restaurant remained unbeaten with a 7-3 win over C.C. O'Brien's on Tuesday in the Westerly Men's Softball League.
Paul Pappadia singled twice and drove in a run. Calouro also had an RBI in the B Division contest. Hoof's (3-0) scored the first four runs of the game.
Justin Algiere singled three times for C.C. O'Brien's (0-3).
Angie's Pizza 18, Vetrano's 10
Dylan Campagna (3 for 4) doubled and drove in three runs for Angie's (3-1).
Andrew Campagna finished 3 for 3 with a pair of triples and drove in two runs. Dwayne Baton contributed four RBIs.
For Vetrano's (1-2), Pete Fusaro and Joe Luzzi finished with three hits each. Luzzi drove in three runs. Fusaro also doubled. Rick Federico doubled and drove in a pair.
Angie's opened the night with a loss to Cleats Sports Club, 11-2.
Nick Otenti drove in three runs and singled twice, while Cody Linden had three hits for Cleats (1-2). Otenti and Linden each hit two-run singles in the sixth. Cody DeGray singled twice and finished with two RBIs.
Steve Mihok was 3 for 3 for Angie's. Baton singled twice and drove in a run.
— Keith Kimberlin
