WESTERLY — Hoof's Restaurant advanced to the B Division semifinals with a pair of wins in the Westerly Men's Softball League on Thursday night at Craig Field.
No. 1 seed Hoof's beat No. 8 C.C. O'Brien's, 18-8 and 18-5. Hoof's swept the best-of-three series.
In the first game, Ryan Calouro finished 4 for 4 with three doubles and five RBIs for Hoof's (14-5). Dylan Serra and Payton Eccleston were both 4 for 5 with triples.
Andrew Pappadia was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for C.C. O'Brien's (2-17). Aaron Murphy doubled, tripled and drove in a run.
In the second game, Calouro hit a grand slam, singled twice and drove in five runs for Hoof's. Dan Nelson was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Ryan Algiere singled three times and drove in two runs, and Jordan Murphy singled three times and had an RBI.
For C.C. O'Brien's, Nick Efflandit hit a three-run homer and singled. Aaron Murphy and Pappadia each added two singles.
In the A Division finals, No. 1 Blackout/S&S/Amigo's beat No. 2 Clydesdale Tavern, 16-9, and 22-7, to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five title series.
In the first game, Scott Hubert hit a three-run homer, doubled and drove in three runs. Jerry Cook doubled, singled twice and had two RBIs. Justin Hartley hit a two-run homer and doubled, and Manny Ariaga was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
For Clydesdale, Sean Collins was 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and two doubles. Alex Tefft singled twice and drove in two runs.
In the second game, Ariaga hit a grand slam and drove in five runs. Jesus Rodriguez hit a pair of two-run homers. Garret Griffin hit a three-run homer, and Andrew Morenzoni drive in three runs and finished 2 for 2.
For Clydesdale, Anthony Valade doubled twice and had two RBIs. Andy Mongillo hit a two-run homer.
— Keith Kimberlin
