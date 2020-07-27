WESTERLY — Unbeaten EZ Midway Liquors pushed across a run in the eighth inning and defeated C.C. O'Brien's, 12-11, in the Westerly Men's Softball League at Craig Field on Sunday.
Bob Brennan finished with three singles and two RBIs for EZ Midway (3-0) in the B Division game. Ben Fulton had two singles, a double and drove in a run.
Justin Algiere singled three times for C.C. O'Brien's (0-2). Nick Efflandt had two singles, a double and an RBI.
EZ Midway also defeated Vetrano's, 16-15, as each team finished with 23 hits.
Kyle Theadore finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs. Steve Bailey was also 4 for 4, with a double. Kevin Perry doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs for the winners.
Kyle Allen drove in three runs, double and tripled, and finished 4 for 4 for Vetrano's (1-1). Joe Sciro doubled twice and drove in three runs.
Shoreline Sprinklers/Apice 22, McQuade's Marketplace 8
Aaron Maher finished 5 for 5 with a home run and seven RBIs for Shoreline Sprinklers/Apice in the A Division game last Friday.
Nick Benoit was also 5 for 5 with a homer. He added a double and five RBIs. Keegan Reed contributed a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
Mike Keenan doubled and drove in two runs for McQuade's. Adam Falcone had two doubles.
The two teams played a second game, with Shoreline Sprinklers/Apice (2-0) prevailing 6-3.
Ben Rice, Bill O'Leary and Tony Apice finished with two singles each for the winners. Rice and O'Leary drove in two runs apiece.
For McQuade's, Falcone doubled and tripled. Kevin McGuire hit a two-run homer.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.