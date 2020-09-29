WESTERLY — Clydesdale Tavern advanced to the A Division finals of the Westerly Men's Softball League with a pair of wins Friday at Craig Field.
No. 2 Clydesdale defeated No. 3 Shoreline Sprinklers, 15-14, in the first game and 22-10 in the second.
Clydesdale (11-8) and Blackout/Amigo's/S&S will meet in a best-of-five series to decide the A Division title. The first two games are Wednesday starting at 7:45 p.m.
Sean Collins singled home Anthony Valade with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in the opener. Valade had singled earlier in the inning. The two teams were tied at 14 heading to the final inning.
Collins finished 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers and eight RBIs. Mike Mongillo hit a three-run homer, doubled and finished with four RBIs, and Kyle Masucci was 3 for 4 and drove in a run.
For Shoreline Sprinklers (9-10), Ben Rice was 4 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. Nick Benoit drove in three runs with a homer, triple and single, and Justin Gwaltney finished 4 for 4, including a homer.
In the second game, Clydesdale's Matt Boelter was 5 for 5 with two home runs and six RBIs. Mongillo went 5 for 5 with a pair of homers and four RBIs, and Chris Hagan and Valade each hit three singles. Valade also drove in three runs.
For Shoreline, Ben Rice was 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Nick Benoit hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and Ray Cormier was 2 for 3 with a triple.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.