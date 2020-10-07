WESTERLY — Scott Hubert's grand slam in the sixth inning put Blackout/S&S/Amigos ahead for good as the team captured the A Division title with a 23-21 win over Clydesdale Tavern in the Westerly Men's Softball League on Friday.
Hubert's grand slam put Blackout ahead, 21-19. Blackout scored nine runs in the inning to take a 23-19 lead. Ron Sposato hit a two-run homer in the inning, as did Jesus Rodriguez.
Top-seeded Blackout (21-1) trailed 15-6 after three innings before rallying for the victory. It was the fourth consecutive title for Blackout and its sixth overall.
Hubert finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, and Jerry Cook finished 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.
For Clydesdale, Alex Tefft was 5 for 5 with a solo homer and three RBIs. Shawn Collins finished 4 for 5 with a pair of homers and six RBIs, and Tim Adams singled four times.
Clydesdale, the No. 2 seed, finished the season 11-11.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.