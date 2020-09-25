WESTERLY — Blackout/Amigo's/S&S advanced to the A Division finals with a pair of wins Wednesday night in the Westerly Men's Softball League at Craig Field.
Blackout, the top seed, beat No. 4 McQuade's/Danny's, 22-11 and 25-19.
In the second game, the score was tied at 19 before Blackout scored six runs in the top of the seventh.
Ron Sposato led off the inning with a solo homer. Lance Gillet singled and Chuck Innes doubled him home. Nate Medina doubled and Justin Hartley followed with a three-run homer.
Innes finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Sposato also doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Hartley was 3 for 3, and Jesus Rodriguez homered three times and drove in six runs.
Eric Lindewall homered, hit three singles and finished with six RBIs for McQuade's (5-14). Chris Rose added a two-run homer and drove in four runs, and Adam Falcone was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
In the first game, Manny Arriaga hit a three-run homer, singled twice and drove in six runs for Blackout/Amigo's/S&S. Jerry Cook was 4 for 5 with a triple, double, two singles and three RBIs, and Medina was 4 for 4 with a pair of triples and two RBIs.
Kevin MaGuire doubled twice and drove in two runs for McQuade's. Zach Northup hit a solo homer, doubled and singled.
Blackout will play the winner of the Clydesdale Tavern vs. Shoreline Sprinkler series.
— Keith Kimberlin
