WESTERLY — Manny Arriaga hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh lifting Blackout/Amigo's past Apice/Shoreline, 15-13, in the Westerly Men's Softball League Wednesday at Craig Field.
Blackout/Amigo's scored four runs in the final inning to earn the A Division victory. Arriaga finished 4 for 4. John Naylor doubled and drove in three runs. Soctt Huber homered and had two RBIs.
Aaron Maher doubled and drove in four runs for Apice/Shoreline. Eric Linacre doubled and drove in a pair and Bill O'Leary finished with three singles.
The two teams played a second game and Blackout/Amigo's (4-0) prevailed, 17-1, in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Arriaga had another big game with a homer, double and four RBIs. Naylor had three hits including a triple. Justin Hartley homered and drove in two runs.
Blackout/Amigo's or Apice/Shoreline has won the A Division championship each year since 2010.
— Keith Kimberlin
