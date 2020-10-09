WESTERLY — Angie's Pizza advanced to the B Division finals with a pair of wins in the Westerly Men's Softball League on Tuesday at Craig Field.
No. 2 Angie's defeated No. 6 Cleats Sports Club, 26-23, and 13-8.
In the first game, Angie's (15-6) pushed across 13 runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 26-18 lead. Jason Baton was 4 for 4 with a two-run homer, a double and three RBIs. Dylan Champagne was 5 for 5 with a double. Craig D'Ortona drove in two runs and was 3 for 3, and Brian Almy finished 3 for 4 with a double.
For Cleats, Dave Morrison was 5 for 5 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. Nick Otenti finished 5 for 5 with six RBIs, and Brian Bowen was 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.
In the second game, Angie's scored six runs in the top of the sixth and went on to earn the win.
Sal Desimone drove in three runs for the winners. Steve Mihok was 3 for 4 with a double, and Brian Kennedy finished 3 for 4 and drove in a pair.
Morrison hit a pair of homers for Cleats and drove in six runs. Cody Linden singled three times.
— Keith Kimberlin
