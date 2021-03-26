WESTERLY — Luke Santos and Mitchell Noresca combined for 50 points as Healthy Solutions R.I beat Rose Gods, 72-67, in an Ocean Community YMCA men's 18-plus basketball league game Sunday.
Santos scored 27, and Noresca finished with 23. Luke Fusaro added 10 points for the winners.
Rafa Gonzales led Rose Gods with 27. Marcus Sullivan contributed 15, and Tylor Coon had 11.
G&S Auto 72, Malted Barley 59
Four players scored in double figures for G&S in the win.
Tim Sartor led the way with 19 points. John Broccolo added 18, Saxon Herbert 13 and Ian Brownhill finished with 11.
Colin Bennett paced Malted Barley with 29 points. Isaiah Cruz had 12, and Callhan Luzzi 11.
Anderson Law Firm 98, Granite Storage 59
Davonta Valentine made six 3-pointers and scored 29 points for the winners.
Tyree Bundy contributed 20 points, and Chad Graham finished with 18. Malcolm Carey scored 16.
Joshua Clemens led Granite Storage with 14 points. Bobby Atkins had 13.
— Keith Kimberlin
