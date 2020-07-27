WESTERLY — Stephen Maynard struck out 10 and allowed just one hit as the Shoreline Surfers, Westerly's 10U AAU baseball team, swept a doubleheader at Cimalore Field on Sunday.
The Surfers defeated the Stone Crabs from Cumberland, 11-1, in the first game and 11-9 in the second contest.
Maynard struck out seven straight batters at one point and had just two walks en route to the complete-game win.
Grady Auth, Logan Cronin and Maynard drove in two runs each.
In the second game, Cronin hit a three-run homer in the third inning to give the Surfers a 4-2 lead. Sean O'Leary also hit a two-run single in the sixth. Later in the inning, Connor Plante drove in two runs with a double.
Tyler Falcone struck out eight and only walked a pair to earn the victory. Reliever Matteo Hackett closed out the game.
The Surfers (2-2) will travel to Pawtucket to face KR Express this weekend.
— Keith Kimberlin
