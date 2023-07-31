COVENTRY — The Rhody18U Wave Runners, Westerly’s travel softball team, wrapped up its summer tournament schedule Sunday placing second out of 20 teams at the Rumble at the Rock.
The Wave Runners opened elimination round play with a victory over the Huskies from New Hampshire. Emma Kocab threw three hitless innings and Grace Jenkins had two hits, scored three runs and had five RBIs
Ella Keegan (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI) and Brianna DeGiacomo (single, 2 RBI) led the offense for the Wave Runners in a 5-1 victory over the East Coast Scorpions to advance into the semifinals.
Lyla Auth picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run with four strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Kocab recorded the final two outs and at the plate.
Kocab pitched a complete game, three-hitter over four innings in a mercy-rule shortened 9-1 win over the Frozen Ropes from Natick, Mass., to move into the championship game.
Mackeznie Gallager had four hits with two RBI and scored three runs and Keegan added two hits and drove in four.
The championship game against the Capital Region Reign from Albany, N.Y., was tied up at 3-3 after seven innings before the Reign scored three times - each team started the eigth inning with a runner on second and no outs - to defeat the Wave Runners, 6-4.
Keegan and Kocab each had two hits and an RBI in the title game. Auth allowed five hits and five runs — three earned — with three strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings. Kocab recorded the final two outs.
Made up primarily of varsity players from Westerly and Chariho, the Wave Runners were the No. 3 seed following pool play Friday and Saturday where they went a perfect 3-for-3 with wins over Sabotage (5-3) from Cambridge, Mass., the Northeast Hurricanes (9-0) from Tewksbury, Mass., and the Connecticut Crush (13-5).
Gallagher (.524), Keegan (.500) and DeGiacomo (.438) were the top hitters for the Wave Runners in the tournament. Emma Caracciolo and Keegan each had nine RBIs while Gallagher scored 13 runs and Jenkins 11.
Kocab - in five appearances - did not allow an earned run over the weekend. Auth struck out 16 with three walks in 20 2/3 innings while catcher Dina Arnold led the team defensively starting in six of seven games and all four on Sunday.
The Wave Runners finished their season 16-9 with a pair of second-place finishes in five summer tournaments.
