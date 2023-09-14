THURSDAY
Westerly High
Football: Portsmouth, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: at Tolman/Shea Co-op, 5:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.
Stonington High
Boys soccer: Waterford, 7 p.m.
Field hockey: at Waterford, 3:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: Tolman, 6 p.m.
Girls tennis: vs. Ponganset, 4 p.m.
Westerly High
Boys soccer: at Cranston East, 6:30 p.m.
Stonington High
Football: Bacon Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: at Woodstock Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: at Tourtellotte, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Tourtellotte, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball: at Windham, 5:30 p.m.
Boys cross country: vs. Fishers Island, Ellis Tech, Lyman Memorial, Montville, Norwich Tech, Plainfield, Tourtellotte, 4:30 p.m.
Girls cross country: vs. Fishers Island, Ellis Tech, Lyman Memorial, Montville, Norwich Tech, Plainfield, Tourtellotte, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.