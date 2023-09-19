WATERFORD - Abby Burtemovic had 12 digs and two assists as Wheeler (2-3) dropped the Eastern Connecticut Conference inter-division match.
Addison Stanley added three kills and one block for the Lions, who lost by game scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-11.
Danica Agsalud had 35 assists and four aces for the host Lancers (2-1).
Wheeler travels to Putnam on Friday for a ECC Division IV match.
- Rich Zalusky
