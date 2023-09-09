LEDYARD - Jai-Lynn Wheeler and Audrey Schrage each won individual events Friday as the Fitch co-op girls swim team defeated Ledyard 118-52 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference meet.
Wheeler won the 200 individual medley (2:32.09) while Schrage was first in the 100 backstroke (1:09.60).
Wheeler also swam the opening leg of the first-place 200 freestyle relay squad (1:51.17) and Schrage was part of the victorious 200 medley relay team (2:19.69).
Schrage and Wheeler are both Stonington High students and members of the co-op team.
Also, Kaitlyn Kumpf, from North Stonington and attends Marine Science Academy in Groton, won the 100 butterfly (1:06.22).
The co-op team is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler hosts East Lyme on Sept. 22 at UConn-Avery Point.
- Rich Zalusky
