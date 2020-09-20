Class of 2021 Westerly Bulldogs girls varsity soccer team seniors are, from left, Rachel Dobson (center, midfield), Diana Turano (striker), Madison O’Neil (defense), Emma Keegan (defense), Jackie Fusaro (defense), and Mackenzie Fusaro (goalie). The Westerly Bulldogs girls Junior Varsity and Varsity soccer teams gathered for practice Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020, at Gingerella Sports Complex in Westerly. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun.
