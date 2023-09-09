WESTERLY — A new turf field looked as good as advertised Friday night in Westerly’s season football opener against Chariho.
And Bulldog quarterback Landon Husereau looked better than any freshman signal caller can possibly be advertised in his varsity debut.
Husereau, who was impressive and advanced beyond his age in youth football, played like a senior All-State candidate in Westerly’s 41-0 non-conference victory.
Husereau went 8-of-12 passing for 140 yards and four touchdowns and added 50 yards rushing on scrambles.
Westerly first-year head coach Ron Sposato named the 6-foot-1 freshman the starter early in preseason camp.
Husereau was obviously ready to play. His four touchdowns were 30 yards to Drew Bozek, a 15-yard screen to back Romello Hamelin, a 1-yard fade to Luke Nelson and a 52-yard screen to Eric Fusaro.
Two passes were dropped and one was overthrown.
“He doesn’t play like a freshman,” Sposato said. “I’m not holding him back. He knows the offense and executes like a smart quarterback. He knows how to read defenses.”
Husereau said he didn’t feel any pressure of starting,
“Once the game started, I wasn’t thinking about compiling any statistics,” Husereau said. “I just wanted to win.”
Husereau broke the ice on Westerly’s first drive, a 16-play march that looked stalled at Chariho’s 30.
On 4th and 11, Husereau found Bozek down the right side behind Chariho’s secondary for a 30-yard score. And Bozek boomed the first of his six PATs.
Westerly’s defense forced Chariho on three and outs on its first three possessions with junior tackle Andre Adams making two sacks to key the surge.
The Bulldogs graduated several starters from an 8-3 playoff team last year, but the newcomers helped ease those losses.
Hamelin, a senior basketball standout starting his first varsity football game at back in place of Terrell HIll, also had a fine debut.
Using his quickness and change of direction, Hamelin returned a punt 35 yards to set up his 15-yard TD reception to make it, 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Hamelin (10 carries for 84 yards) also had a 48-yard TD run called back.
“Romello and Jesse Samo, who put a lot of pressure on the quarterback at defensive end, do great things on the basketball court and we welcome their athleticism here,” Sposato said. “Romello usually plays receiver and we’ll find ways to get him the ball.
“When Terrell comes back next week, we’ll have even more weapons.”
Chariho, a Division III playoff team last year, received a late first-half spark when Max Marshall took a direct snap on a punt deep in Chariho’s end and rambled 34 yards just before the half that ended with the Chargers trailing 21-0.
Marshall was one of Chariho’s offensive bright spots, catching three passes for 35 yards and running for 50.
But the momentum didn’t last long as Charger quarterback Luke Felkner left the game with dizziness, and two-way back Lucas Corah hurt his leg.
The Chargers were outmanned in the third quarter as Westerly pulled away to force a running clock leading 41-0 with one minute remaining in the third.
“I felt we would be able to compete with Westerly,” Chariho coach William Samiagio said. “We’re still looking at who is going to play where, and we’ve got to straighten it out get people healthy by next week. Max played inspired football and doesn’t back down from the limelight.
“I wish I had a whole team of Maxes.”
Fusaro ran 51 yards for a TD to make it, 27-0.
Following a Jake Caron interception, Westerly scored again as Hamelin ran 22 yards and then 26 for a score to increase the lead to 34-0.
Westerly added its final score in the third on Fusaro’s 52-yard screen pass touchdown.
