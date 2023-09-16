STONINGTON — It's not yet officially autumn and the Stonington football team — off to a 2-0 start and No.3 position in the Class S playoff rankings — are two nice stories that are too early from which to draw major conclusions.
One thing is certain for the Bears' in their first 2-win opening since defeating Woodstock Academy (48-7) and Fitch (44-12) to start the season in 2014.
Stonington carries a much more physical presence starting with 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior Patrick McGugan.
Last year, McGugan wore an ankle cast for half the season after getting injured in a summer pool accident. This year, he's does a lot of everything, defensively at linebacker and offensively as a flanker, runner and part-time Wildcat quarterback.
McGugan made two of the Bears' six tackles for losses, scored two touchdowns - on a 1-yard Wildcat run and a brilliant one-hand catch on a 19-yard pass - to help Stonington (2-0, 1-0 Division II) defeat Bacon Academy, 32-8, in the Eastern Connecticut Conference ECC Division II opener for both teams.
"It was tough to watch and not be able to help the team last year," said McGugan, who started as a freshman. "It was a major point for us to become more physical this year and that started in the weight room in January. The discipline and level of accountability the coaches have instilled in us is at an all-time high.
"We knew we had work to do and owed it to the town to put out a better brand of football."
Stonington didn't play flawlessly (2 interceptions and 2 lost fumbles) against the Bobcats (1-1, 0-1). Quarterback Jayden Carter connected enough with wideouts Cole Phelan (5 catches, 81 yards, TD), Chase Spurley (6 receptions, 66 yards) and back Ethan Mahoney (3 receptions, 82 yards, TD) for short connections that featured plenty of runs after catches.
"We want to spread the ball around and not rely on one target," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "We hit a little lull in parts of the game, but the passing game and the play of our offensive line was good. Last year, we had five starting linemen come into the season with no varsity starts.
"They all came back with 50 varsity starts under their belt. It shows."
After Mahoney took a screen from Carter and ran down the right sideline for 53 yards and a touchdown with 5:20 left in the first quarter, Stonington opted for a two-point conversion with an unbalanced line, nailing it on Carter's pass to Phelan for an 8-0 lead.
Stonington was successful on all four of its two-point conversions.
"[Ethan] Mahoney is a good kicker, but we line up for two as a rule," Massengale said. "If the defense doesn't cover the unbalanced line correctly, we go for two.
"They can't stop it if we execute."
The lead grew in the second quarter as a 21-yard pass to Cooper Light and 25-yard reception by Mahoney put the ball on the Bacon Academy 1. McGugan ran it in on the next play and scored on a 2-point run for a 16-0 lead with 3:55 remaining.
Bacon Academy got back into it on Roderick Burroughs' 9-yard TD pass to Theo Koutsofavas with 1:33 left in the half followed by a 2-point pass to make it 16-8.
Touchdown passes by Carter to Phelan (23 yards) and McGugan (10 yards) along with a pair of 2-point conversions from Carter (run) and Phelan (catch) wrapped up the scoring in the second half.
Stonington's defensive front of Julian Keena, who blocked a punt, Finn Eck, Justin Norton and Dom Ritacco won the line of scrimmage battle.
"It's exciting to be 2-0 but we have a lot of work ahead of us," Phelan said. "The competition is going to get getter and we have to keep improving."
Stonington next travels to Waterford on Thursday for an ECC Division II game.
