GROTON — Four Mystic pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout in the first game, Stanton Leuthner hit a three-run home run in the second and the Schooners swept the Danbury Westerners in a New England Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader Monday at Fitch High School.
Mystic won the opener, 4-0, and followed with a 7-4 victory. Both games were seven innings.
In the opener, Sam Favieri (UConn), Jack Weeks (Georgetown), Waterford's Jared Burrows (Hartford) and Tim Blaisdell (Hartford) shut down Danbury (14-13).
Favieri started and went 3⅔ innings, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Burrows, the Schooners' third pitcher, earned the win. He pitched two innings of one-hit ball, walking one and striking out two.
Jimmy Sullivan (Virginia) hit a two-run home run, and Michael DeMartino had a solo shot for Mystic (15-14).
In the nightcap, Leuthner (Stony Brook) had the big blow. Addison Kopack (Rhode Island) added two hits and scored two runs.
Jonathan Velazquez (Stetson) pitched four strong innings of relief to earn the win. He allowed one run on two hits, with six strikeouts and zero walks.
Mystic's next home game is Friday against Danbury at 6:05 p.m. at Fitch High.
— Ken Sorensen
