HOPE VALLEY - Landon Sumner and Darren Clarke each finished with three hits for Chariho in its 5-1 victory Monday over Westerly.
Sumner broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third with a two-run double that scored Clarke and Adam Carpenter for Chariho (5-2-1), which scored its third run in the inning on a two-out infield error.
Insurance was added in the fourth when Carpenter (3 runs) singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and came home on a RBI single to right by Clarke.
Ethan Gordon picked up the win on the mound, striking out three and allowing two hits over four innings.
Sumner struck out all six batters he faced in two innings of relief.
Chariho hosts Naragansett/South Kingstown tonight at 5:30 p.m.
