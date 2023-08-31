Head coach: Kathryn McGeehan (4th season). Assistant Coaches: Shawn Cole.
Last year: Chariho won the Division II championship with an undefeated 19-0 season.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Alexis Cole (S), Jules White (OPP), Katja Nelson (MH), Finleigh Callahan (OH), Elle Clark (MH), Sage Puckett (OPP), Emma Kocab (libero), Maicey MacLeod (DS). Juniors: Brianna DeGiacommo (MH), Erin O'Leary (OH), Grace MacLeod (OH)/
New to varsity:
Juniors: Gianna Fitts (DS, libero), Maya Isklander (OH). Sophomores: Alexis Korus (OH).
Outlook: The Chargers return their entire starting line-up that put together a dominating postseason run where they dropped on set.
The starters included a pair of all-state selections in Cole (second team) and Nelson (third team). Both were first-team Division II picks.
Winning the state title also means that this fall Chariho will make the move to Division I.
"They worked hard in the off season to be ready to compete in Division I," McGeehan said.
Coach’s take: "We take pride in our relentless pursuit to keep the ball off the floor and we will strive to frustrate teams with our defense and coverage”
- Rich Zalusky
