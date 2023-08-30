Head coach: Brittney Godbout (13th season). Assistant coaches: Jessica Hannegan, Scotty McGuire, Silvana Terranova.
Last year: Chariho finished 6-6-4 in its first season in Division I. The Chargers lost in the state tournament to eventual state champion North Kingstown in the semifinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Reid DosSantos (captain, G), Tori Babineau (captain, D), Rachel Abbott (captain, MF). Juniors: Ryann Denecour (MF), Emily Brown (F), Ella Dachowski (F), Charlie Edmunds (D), Ashley Simmons (D). Sophomores: Grace Downey (D), Addi Denecour (MF), Aubrey Currier (F).
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Ruby Kam (GK), Krya Martin (D). Freshmen: Eiley Simmons (M), Maddie Dorgan (D), Alexis Comella (F).
Outlook: The Chargers have an experienced group that was competitive in the move up to Division I after winning the 2021 Division II championship.
That group is led by Ryann Denecour, a two-time All-State selection at midfield, who scored 12 goals with eight assists last season with career totals of 38 goals and 29 assists along with DosSantos, a Division I second-team goalie, Brown (10 goals), a Division I first-team pick, and Babineau.
Godbout expects Chariho to be more prepared for the speed and physicality of competing in Division I.
"In addition to our returnees, we also have some new players that will certainly be positive additions to the team dynamic," Godbout said. "We have a wonderful group of young athletes that are eager to play together.
"They have great team morale, work ethic and enthusiasm. I'm very excited to see this group of athletes grow and expand after seeing last season's success."
Coach’s take: "As long as we stay healthy and grow together, we should be able to compete with any opponent we face and vie for a Division I title again."
— Larry Kelley
