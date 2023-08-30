Head coach: Elise vonHousen (1st season)
Last year: Westerly finished 6th in Class B and 3-5 in the Southern Division.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Erin vonHousen (captain). Juniors: Kaden Kelly. Sophomores: Chloe Grissom, Kara Linke, Kyla Peltier, Grace Steere, Lidia Taber.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Ezri Acton, Ellie Allenson, Alexa Austin, Kia Carrillo, Halyna Mykhaylyshyn, Emma Prentis.
Outlook: It was a rough end to the season last fall for Erin vonHousen, due to illness and humidity at the Class B state championship meet. Her junior year in the spring ended on a high note in track and field with a state title in the 3,000 meters, setting a Rhode Island state record in the 2000-meter steeplechase and also earning all New-England honors in the 3200 meters. She will be looking to carry the momentum into the fall.
The group is very young and full of potential as they compete against a very competitive and tough Southern Division. If things go well, Coach vonHousen said they should improve their record in dual meets while seeing multiple individuals qualify for the state meet in November.
Coach’s take: “With all but two of our runners being freshmen and sophomores, this is a very young team. There is a lot of potential in this group and they have been working hard and already seeing the results. They have set their sights on qualifying for the state meet as a team. This is no small task, but the sky is the limit for this group and I am excited to see what they can do individually and as a team.”
- Rich Zalusky
