Head coach: Emily Louzon (first season)
Last year: Chariho finished 13-2, in its first season playing in a new Division II alignment. The Chargers advanced to the semifinals before falling to Lincoln 2-1 in overtime.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Chaia Elwell (MF, captain), Sarah Wojick (MF, captain), Madeline Barrette (A), Victoria Barrette (D).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Rachael Barrette (D), Sophia Gagner (GK), Elinor Hammett (GK), Brogan Manni (MF), Hayden Norris (D). Sophomores: Meagan Daniels (D).
Freshmen: Kaelyn Comerford (A).
Outlook: Louzon, 2016 graduate from Chariho and former player, who currently works in the Westerly Hospital emergency room, takes over as coach for Mariah Northup.
Northup, who coached for seven seasons, led a veteran nucleus to deep runs in the state tournament the last two years, including a Division II state finals appearance in 2021.
The Chargers graduated 12 seniors, but return Elwell, a Division II first-team selection, who will lead the offense. Elwell scored 16 goals last season.
“We’re a young team, but very motivated,” Louzon said. “We have a strong midfield and defensive line. Elwell and Madeline Barrette are very experienced and can support our younger girls up front.”
Coach’s take: ““I’m excited for my first coaching opportunity,” Louzon said.
“We’re working very hard on our penalty corners and want to be strong defensively like last year’s squad (8 goals allowed).
“I can’t wait to see the next generation of Chariho field hockey players come together this year.”
- Larry Kelley
