The Stonington Bears and Chariho Chargers boys soccer teams met Monday afternoon, August 28, 2023, to play mixed varsity and junior varsity scrimmage games at Stonington High School’s Piver Field in Pawcatuck. This season’s varsity captains for Chariho are, from left, Kody Poplaski (Jr.), Brandan Knowles (Sr.), and Christian Resinger (Sr.). | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun