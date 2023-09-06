Head coach: Les Ahern (seventh season).
Assistant coaches: Ryan Linacre, Ryan Allen.
Last year: Chariho finished 12-4-3 and won its second consecutive Division II state championship with a 2-1 victory over Coventry.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Travis Plante-Mullen (F), Brandon Knowles (MF, captain), Christian Resinger (MF/D, captain). Junior: Kody Poplaski (MF/F, captain). Sophomore: Ethan McCann (F/D).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Jack McCallig (G), Evan Harley (MF), Nathan Marcotte (MF/D), Guy Jakob Browning (MF, D), Ryan Edenbach (MF/F). Juniors: Morgan Allen (MF), Brayden Bennett (MF), Jakob Bennett (MF/D), Kyle Brodeur (MF/D), William Ellis (MF/F). Freshmen: Luca Fasaro (MF/F), Vincent Ferreira (MF)
Outlook: Chariho graduated nine seniors - including goalie Drew DeNoncour - the Most Valuable Player of the Division II championship game and Ethan Knowles, who broke a 1-1 tie in the title game on a penalty kick early in the second half.
Over the last two seasons, Charhio outscored its opponents by 16-2 margin during the postseason.
Poplaski scored eight goals as a sophomore. McCallig takes over in goal.
Ahern said that he wants his group - as he does with every group each season - to represent themselves to the highest standard possible regarding effort, teamwork and respect.”
Coach’s take: “I want to instill that they’re responsible for the things they can control. “I encourage good decisions from them and will try to hold them accountable for any poor choices that may arise. I want them to become brothers on and off of the pitch, encouraging and pushing each other and leading by example,”
- Rich Zalusky
