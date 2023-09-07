Head coach: Bill Haberek (29th season).
Last year: Chariho finished 7-1 in the Southern Division, third in Class B and 12th at the state championships.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Noah Dinuci, Philip Gingerella, Jared Peltier
Juniors: Charlie Allenson, Tom Golas, Cam Eidam
Sophomores: Issac Graham, Tony Guglielmo, Ben Steere.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Domenic Brennen, Caeden Lott, Logan Cassidy.
Outlook: The Chargers graduated first-team Southern Division selection and second team Class B pick Austin Thorp, who finished eighth overall at the Class B meet.
Haberek does return Peltier - a second team South Division selection and Dinucci was a South Division third-team pick.
At this past weekend’s Injury Fund Carnival, Golas and Peltier both finished in the Top 10 of the Vin McGinn race - placing seventh and eighth respectively while Eidam and Allenson were in the top 20.
