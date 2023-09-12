EAST GREENWICH - It was a milestone evening for Alexis Cole.
Cole a senior setter, recorded her 1,000th career assist Monday as the Chariho girls volleyball team dropped the first game before rallying to defeat East Greenwich in a Division I-B match.
Cole had 25 assists, three kills, seven digs and four aces as the Chargers (3-1, 2-0 Division I-B) won by game scores of 12-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.
Jules White finished with 10 kills, 10 digs and four aces and Emma Kocab added 15 digs and two aces for Chariho.
The Avengers are 1-1 overall and in Division 1-B.
Chariho hosts Classical Wednesday in a conference match.
- Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.