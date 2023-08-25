WOOD RIVER JCT. — After a disappointing ending to her cross country season in the fall, Chariho long-distance running standout Erin vonHousen saved her best for last during outdoor track and field season.
vonHousen produced a spectacular post-season, winning the RIIL state title in the 3,000 meters, earning All-New England honors with a third in the 3,200 meters in the regional meet and setting a state record in the 2000-meter steeplechase with a seventh place at the New Balance national meet.
The sizzling surge was polar opposite of her uncharacteristic 28th place finish at the RIIL cross country championships last fall when she failed to earn All-State honors after earning that status as a freshman and sophomore. An illness and surprising humid November weather contributed to the off day.
In the RIIL state meet, von Housen won the 3,000 in a time of 10:05.31, which was about 30 seconds faster than her fourth-place finish in the states as a sophomore the year before.
The New Englands feature the 3,200 distance where von Housen earned All-England status with a third-place finish in 10:49.
Throughout the spring season, vonHousen had built up to the longer distances by competing in shorter races.
At the Class B meet, she won the 800 in 2:21 and was second in the 1,500 (2:21.98). At the Southern Division meet in early May, von Housen was clearly not in peak form yet, finishing second in the 1,500 (4:46.1) and third in the 800 (2:24).
Von Housen ran a classic race in the state final to edge East Greenwich's Rylee Shunney to win by just over a second.
Shunney was the early leader before vonHousen took the lead with two laps to go and held on in the final stretch.
"Erin worked hard all season and planned to be at her best at the states and New Englands," said Bill Habarek, Chariho boys' track coach who works with distance runners for all Charger track teams.
"She followed her plan beautifully as he finished in spectacular fashion. She improved her times and broke a number of her records along the way."
Chariho (4-5 in the regular season) features other performers who achieved post-season all-star status.
Junior Weeko Thompson made Southern Division First team in the discus (116) and second team in the shot put after her toss of 33-4 was second. She also was Class B third team in the discus. She was sixth in the state meet in the shot put.
Senior Brooke Kanaszet was third in the Class B 800 (2:23). Sophomore Emily Brown was Southern Division second team in the 300 intermediate hurdles (48.74) and Class B third team in the that even (48.59).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.