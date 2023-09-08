LEDYARD - Iliana Rashleigh scored two goals as the Stonington girls soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 Eastern Connecticut Conference inter-division game.
Maya Terwilliger also scored for the Bears. Peyton Stone posted the shutout in goal.
North Kingstown 2, Chariho 0
NO. KINGSTOWN - Tessa Gagnon and Elizabeth Bishop found the back of the net for the defending Division I champions in the season opener for both teams.
Gagnon opened the scoring off a cross from Bishop 5:14 into the first half while Bishop capitalized on a rebound to make it 2-0 with just under five minutes before halftime for the Skippers.
"We had multiple opportunities on goal, but we just couldn't finish," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Reid DosSantos made four saves in goal for the Chargers.
Godbout said that Tori Babineau had a great game at center back, shutting down the strikers and limiting shots on net.
Three freshmen - Eiley Simmons, Maddie Dorgan and Alexis Comella - saw significant varsity time.
"The young players did well," Godbout said. "They went into tough tackles, took players on and even had good scoring opportunities. The future looks promising this season.
"This was a good first game for us. The girls worked hard and worked together. There were a lot of positives to take from the loss and much to build on."
North Kingstown defeated Chariho, 5-1, in last year's Division I state tournament semifinals.
Chariho faces Fitch Saturday at Stonington High School in the opening game of the Piver Cup.
- Rich Zalusky
