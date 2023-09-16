BRISTOL - Ryann Denecour recorded a hat trick and broke a 2-2 tie with three minutes remaining in the second half - with an assist from Aubrey Currier - as the Chariho girls soccer team edged Mt. Hope, 3-2, in a Division I-B game Friday.
Denecour controlled a ball sent over the defensive line by Currier and went through a pair of defenders to score the game winner for the Chargers (3-1, 1-1 Division I-B), who led 2-0 at halftime.
"I'm very proud of our team performance tonight," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "The girls played hard and started looking to connect more on the attack. The defense had their hands full with a strong Mt. Hope attacking line.
"Our defenders worked hard to contain them throughout most of the game. We need to continue to work on our tackling and defensive shape to be more consistent."
Eiley Simmons had two assists for Chariho assisting on first-half goals by Denecour - two minutes into the game off a diagonal pass - and with four minutes before halftime.
Caitlyn Terceiro cut the deficit in half for the Huskies (2-1, 1-1) with a goal 16 minutes into the second half and Mt. Hope tied it at 2-2 went Terceiro converted a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining.
Reid DosSantos made 12 saves for Chariho with several spectacular stops in the first half to keep Mt. Hope off the board.
Tori Babineau and Grace Downey both had strong games on defense for Chariho in shutting down the Huskies' top scorer, Thea Jackson.
- Rich Zalusky
