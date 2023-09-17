STONINGTON - Emily Brown scored two goals and added an assist as the Chariho girls soccer team repeated as Josh Piver Cup champions on Saturday with a 4-0 victory over Westerly at Stonington High School.
Emily Brown scored two goals and had an assist for the Chargers (4-1), who led 2-0 at halftime.
Ryann Denecour added a goal and assist while Ella Dachowski also found the back of the net. Eiley Simmons and Aubrey Currier had assists and Reid DosSantos (1) and Ruby Kam (1) combined on two saves in goal for the shutout.
It was the third Piver Cup title for Chariho, which won its first in 2017.
- Rich Zalusky
