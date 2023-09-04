SMITHFIELD — Senior Erin vonHousen recorded the fastest time of the afternoon in all four varsity races — crossing the finish line in 18:57 — as the Chargers placed fourth overall (75 points) in the Caswell 5k race at the Injury Fund Carnival at Deerfield Park.
Kyla Pelletier placed 13th (22:17) and Grace Steere took 17th (23:09) for the Chargers.
Westerly had three runners compete in the Hindley race.
Ava Lidestri was the top finisher for the Bulldogs in 19th (24:23).
Dacia Gingerella finished 26th (25:41) and Allyson Faubert was 36th (27:09).
- Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.