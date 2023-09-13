STONINGTON - Peyton Vanderstreet finished first overall on her home course in 21:06 and the Stonington girls cross country team opened the season with by defeating Windham 15-50 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division III meet and Norwich Free Academy 26-29.
Vanderstreet edged NFA's Karina Chan by three seconds.
The Bears (2-0, 1-0 Division III) had all of their scoring runners in the Top 10. Addison Labbe was fourth (21:54) followed by Molly Musselman in fifth (22:55). Maddy DeLaura took seventh (24:40) and Mia Pisani ninth (25:37).
Wheeler 15, New London 50
NORTH STONINGTON - Sophie Zichichi (22:25), Carissa Browne (24:49) and Kylie Melia (25:12) led a sweep of the top three finishers as the Lions won the ECC Division IV dual meet.
Rose Tardiff finished sixth (28:01) and Katheryn Delgrosso took seventh (29:32) for Wheeler (1-0, 1-0 Division IV).
Chariho 27, Westerly 28
North Kingstown 20, Chariho 43
North Kingstown 15, Westerly 50
WOODS HOLE, JCT - Erin vonHousen finished first overall (17:56) as the Chargers split the Southern Division tri-meet.
Cali West placed seventh (21:37) Ava Lidestri was 11th (22:58) for Westerly.
- Rich Zalusky
