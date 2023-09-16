WOODS RIVER JCT - Max Marshall rushed 11 times for 57 yards and Lucas Corah had 29 yards on the ground for the Chariho football team, which dropped a 40-0 decision to Tolman Friday night at Bert Roberts Field in the Division 3A opener for both teams.
The Chargers (0-2, 0-1 D3A) got off to a great start on its opening possession driving the ball downfield 70 yards to the Tolman 5-yard line.
Following a loss on third down, Charhio lined up for a field goal and missed.
The Tigers took advantage scoring on their next two possessions on touchdown passes of 80 and 53 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
Tolman (1-1, 1-0) would add on another TD just before halftime to take a 21-0 lead into the locker room.
Chariho visits Coventry on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in a Division 3A match-up.
- Rich Zalusky
