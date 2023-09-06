WOOD RIVER, JCT - Chaia Elwell scored three goals for the Chargers in its 4-0 shutout win over Smithfield in their season opener.
Kaelyn Comerford added a goal while Brogan Manni and Elwell also had assists.
Sophia Gagner made one save.
Chariho visits Fitch on Friday.
- Rich Zalusky
