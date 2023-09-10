GROTON - Sophia Gagner made nine saves as the Chargers (1-1) fell to Fitch, 5-0, in a non-league match-up on Friday.
Izzy Ash scored three goals for the Falcons (1-0)
Chariho visits Tollgate on Tuesday
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 10, 2023 @ 9:45 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.