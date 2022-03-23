WOOD RIVER JCT. — Three Chariho High wrestlers earned third-team All-State honors this season after their performances at the state tournament.
Junior Corbin Maraia and seniors Wade Husing and Gary Gardiner each finished third in their respective weight classes.
Maraia, a junior, also finished fourth at the New England championships at 195 pounds.
"He's just fundamentally sound and he's always in good position," first-year Chariho coach Derek Adams said of Maraia. "He's incredibly strong and he's quick for his weight class. He likes to wrestle defensively and he finds himself in a lot of low-scoring matches.
"At the state meet and the New Englands, he started to open up."
Maraia was 24-6 on the season with 12 pins. He was second-team All-Division.
Gardiner, a senior, was also second-team All-Division at 220 pounds.
"He had a great season. He finished fifth at the state meet last season and made a jump in the right direction this season," Adams said. "He's definitely good on his feet and he has good technique. A lot of guys in those upper weights don't. And he was also very strong.
"He got hurt the week before the New Englands and he wasn't able to wrestle up to his potential."
Gardiner finished 22-3 on the season with 18 pins.
Husing, who was third-team All-State as a sophomore, earned the honor again at 120 pounds.
"He's best on his feet, but he's good in the top position, too," Adams said. "He's an incredible athlete and has a lot of nature talent. He was also in a tough weight class. He had the New England champion in his weight class."
Husing went 15-7 this season with 13 pins.
Noah Dinucci, who wrestled at 113 pounds, was an academic All-State selection for Chariho.
The Chargers posted a 5-9 record in dual meets. They finished ninth at the state meet and won the Griswold Mid-season Invitational.
"I'm proud of the kids," Adams said. "We made solid improvement and we had several talented sophomores this season who will be juniors next season and will be taking another step in the right direction."
