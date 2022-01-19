WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Ryan Price earned his 15th win of the season, but the Chargers lost to Cranston West, 48-28, in a Division I wrestling match Wednesday night.
Price, 15-3, pinned his opponent in 57 seconds at 106 pounds. Price has 11 pins this season.
Teammate Ryan Currier prevailed 11-1 at 138 pounds and is 14-3 this season.
Corbin Maraia (9-3) won with a pin at 195 pounds in 1:34. Gary Gardiner earned a pin at 220 in 1:54 to improve to 12-1. Alex Nimiroski received a forfeit at 285.
Cranston West is 4-1-1 overall and in the division. Chariho (2-6, 1-6 Division I) next travels to Burrillville on Jan. 26 for a 6 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
