COVENTRY — Chariho High's Gary Gardiner won three matches with pins as the Chargers finished 1-2 in a quad wrestling match on Thursday night.
Gardiner, wrestling at 220 pounds, had pins of 5:15, 5:21 and 4:47. Gardiner is 8-0 with eight pins.
Chariho (2-5, 1-5 Division I) defeated Exeter-West Greenwich, 45-27, but lost to Coventry, 49-26, and Bishop Hendricken, 54-30.
Ryan Price was 3-0 on the night with a pin (2:30), tech fall (17-2) and a forfeit at 106 pounds. Price is 10-1 for the season.
Ryan Currier won by decision (3-1), pin (2:20) and received a forfeit at 138 pounds. Currier is 9-3.
"His win against Coventry's [Luke] Lagasse is a good confidence booster," Chariho coach Derek Adams said.
Lagasse was fourth at 126 pounds at the state wrestling tournament last season.
Chariho will next compete in the Griswold tournament on Saturday.
