PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Corbin Maraia finished fourth at 195 pounds during the New England wrestling championships Saturday at the Providence Career and Technical Academy.
Maraia, a junior, posted a record of 6-2 in the two-day event. Maraia defeated Nathan Schobel of Dexter, Maine, 5-3, to reach the bout for third place. He lost that bout 10-8.
Maraia, who finished third in the Rhode Island state championships, moved to 24-6 with 12 pins.
"He was a little disappointed with his finish at the state tournament and he wrestled great," Chariho coach Derek Adams said. "He wrestled like a man out there. He definitely makes everyone on the team proud. He wasn't afraid to be the aggressor."
Chariho finished tied for 46th in the team standings with 19 points. Saint John's Prep of Massachusetts finished first with 95. Ponaganset was the top Rhode Island school, placing third with 77 points.
— Keith Kimberlin
