PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Corbin Maraia qualified for the title bout at 195 pounds at the state wrestling tournament on Saturday.
The title bouts took place Saturday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy as Maraia was scheduled to wrestle Hope's Imanol Taveras.
Maraia pinned Lincoln's Aaron Bolduc in 1:34 in the semifinals. Maraia is 21-0 this season.
The top three finishers in each weight class qualify for the New Englands on Friday and Saturday at PCTA.
Ryan Currier placed fourth at 152 just missing a berth in the New Englands.
Currier (25-6) finished with a record of 3-2 in the his weight class. He lost a close match in the semifinals, 3-2, against Cranston West's Luke Montefusco.
Noah Dinucci finished fifth at 113 pounds posting a record of 3-3. He pinned Lincoln's Zachard Henaut in 4:02 in the bout for fifth place.
Chariho was in 13th place in the team standing with 54.5 points heading into the title bouts. Ponaganset, which qualified eight wrestlers for championship bouts, had already clinched the team title with 226.5 points. Bishop Hendricken was second with 136.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.