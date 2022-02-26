PROVIDENCE — Three Chariho High wrestlers advanced to the consolation semifinals after the first day of the state tournament on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Wade Husing (120 pounds), Corbin Maraia (195) and Gary Gardiner (220) all have an opportunity to finish in the top three in their weight classes and qualify for New Englands.
Husing was 2-1, losing to top-seeded Jacob Joyce of Ponaganset in the semifinals via a pin (1:44).
Maraia was 2-1, losing in the semifinals, 9-8, to top-seeded Luke Mead of Bishop Hendricken.
Gardiner was 3-1 after losing to East Greenwich's Michael Jarret in the quarterfinals. Jarret later advanced to the title match.
Chariho is 10th in the team standings with 56 points. Coventry is in first place with 86 points followed by Hope with 130.
Wrestling resumes Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
