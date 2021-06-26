PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's James Dougherty defeated North Kingstown's Sebastian Ford, 5-0, for the 170-pound state wrestling title Saturday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
It was Dougherty's second straight state title. Dougherty finished the season 15-1. His only loss came against Ford on June 18 when he withdrew from the bout due to an injury.
Dougherty led 1-0 after the first period and put Ford on his back for three more points in the second period. He escaped early in the third period for a 5-0 win.
Chariho's Gary Gardiner finished in fifth place at 285. Gardiner defeated North Kingstown's Riley Wojtyszyn, 4-1, in the bout for fifth place. He was 2-3 in the tournament.
Noah Dinucci finished sixth at 106 pounds with a 1-3 record.
Chariho finished ninth in the team standings with 57 points. Mt. Hope was first with 197 and Bishop Hendricken was second with 176.
— Keith Kimberlin
