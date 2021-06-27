Chariho High's James Dougherty knew he could not let North Kingstown's Sebastian Ford gain the early momentum in their title bout at 170 pounds in Saturday's state wrestling championships in Providence.
"In the past, he has the tendency to be very aggressive when he wrestles me," Dougherty said. "I just had to control him on his feet so he could not shoot [for takedowns] on me and make it my match."
Dougherty accomplished his goal defeating Ford, 5-0, to earn the state crown. It marked Dougherty's second straight title at 170 pounds.
He finished the season 15-1 with his only loss coming against Ford in a regular-season match earlier this month. Dougherty defaulted after suffering an injury. He has beaten Ford four times in the other bouts they have wrestler. Dougherty finished his career with a record of 148-29.
Dougherty becomes the fifth Chariho wrestler in school history to earn two state titles. His older brother, Ben, is also among that group.
Dougherty said matching his brother's accomplishment was a part of his preparation, but not an overriding one.
"It was definitely something I was thinking about, but when you wrestle you have to wrestle like it's any other match," Dougherty said. "You can't get caught up in the moment. But there was definitely some pressure to do the same as he did.
"It feels good because I put all the work in. I wrestle year round and I felt like I needed to win because of all the effort I put in."
Dougherty finished 4-0 in the tournament. He won by default in his opening bout and took the next two by 17-4 and 10-2 margins.
"The plan was for him to do different things so opponents would not see his style," Chariho coach Scott Merritt said. "As a coach to see him do that was great. I also told him you are not wrestling your brother's state championships. This was about him."
Merritt said Dougherty is a well-rounded wrestler who excels at all facets of the sport. Merritt said Dougherty is especially adept at single-leg takedowns and standups from the bottom position.
Dougherty, who first started wrestling at South County Youth Wrestling when he was 8, will be on the Western New England University team in the fall.
"Wrestling has taught me a lot about hard work," Dougherty said. "You have to put in the work to get results whether it's on the mat or in the classroom. It's taught me a lot about being disciplined and having a good work ethic."
For some time it appeared Rhode Island might not have a season this school year due to the pandemic.
"It was out of my hands, but I just wanted to be prepared if it did happen. COVID definitely made me realize how much I need wrestling," Dougherty said. "Having that break where I couldn't wrestle at all made me realize how much it means to me. I have a greater appreciate for winning states."
Chariho's Gary Gardiner finished in fifth place at 285. Gardiner defeated North Kingstown's Riley Wojtyszyn, 4-1, in the bout for fifth place. He was 2-3 in the tournament.
Noah Dinucci finished sixth at 106 pounds with a 1-3 record.
Chariho finished ninth in the team standings with 57 points. Mt. Hope was first with 197 and Bishop Hendricken was second with 176.
